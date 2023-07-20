Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 229.16 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.