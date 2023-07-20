Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

CAG stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

