Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 955,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

