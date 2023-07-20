Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.34.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

