Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,497 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $127,155,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 438,291.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $29,649,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $20,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LI. HSBC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.74.

NASDAQ LI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of -220.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

