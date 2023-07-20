Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,887 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,989. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.