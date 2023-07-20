Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,806,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.53% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 137,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $452,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,690,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 754,983 shares of company stock worth $2,273,678. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

FTCI stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

