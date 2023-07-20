Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $125.46 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $125,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

