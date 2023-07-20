Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,996 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE HRL opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

