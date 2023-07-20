Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Park City Group worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 29,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $179.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Park City Group

(Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.