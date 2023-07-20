Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.78 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 711.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after buying an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,211,000 after buying an additional 363,184 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.