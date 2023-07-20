Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Amcor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

