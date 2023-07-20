Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 599 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Equinix by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,256,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.00.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $812.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $758.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.78. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $816.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

