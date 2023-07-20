Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,393,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $231.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $234.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of -224.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

