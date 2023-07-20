Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.