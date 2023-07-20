Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $286.63 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.86 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.52. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.