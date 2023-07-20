Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,002,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Price Performance
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.
Kellogg Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
