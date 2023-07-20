Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Mike Ouimette Sells 12,778 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $230,131.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,215.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.25. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.