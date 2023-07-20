Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

