Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,340.03 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,323.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,440.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

