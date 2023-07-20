American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in American Water Works by 367.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.