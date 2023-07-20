Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UMC shares. HSBC downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

