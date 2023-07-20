Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $70.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

