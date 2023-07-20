PBF Energy’s (PBF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

PBF opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.