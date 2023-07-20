Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,672,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $137.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

