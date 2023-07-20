Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 551 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

