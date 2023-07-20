Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $50.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

