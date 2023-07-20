Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of BK opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

