Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.43%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

