JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,292 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 17,170 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $412,251.70.

On Friday, June 2nd, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 9,273 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $220,604.67.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.52. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in JFrog by 4.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in JFrog by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in JFrog by 1.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

