Invst LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.