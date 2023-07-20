Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

NYSE DEO opened at $179.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.20. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

