Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCAU opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

About Investcorp India Acquisition

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.