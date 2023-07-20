Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes $394,000 Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.