Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.