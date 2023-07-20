Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

