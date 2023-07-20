Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $170.27 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

