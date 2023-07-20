Financial Review: CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.19 $2.23 million N/A N/A Braskem $89.23 billion 0.05 -$65.02 million ($1.98) -5.21

CN Energy Group. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CN Energy Group. and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Braskem has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.45%. Given Braskem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Risk and Volatility

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A Braskem -4.53% -56.42% -4.44%

Summary

CN Energy Group. beats Braskem on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity. CN Energy Group. Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fules; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Camaçari, Brazil.

