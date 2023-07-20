Head-To-Head Comparison: W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) vs. Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. P. Carey and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey $1.48 billion 10.22 $599.14 million $3.56 19.86 Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.63 $184.53 million $3.22 26.24

Analyst Ratings

W. P. Carey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for W. P. Carey and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey 1 0 4 0 2.60 Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00

W. P. Carey currently has a consensus price target of $82.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $92.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W. P. Carey and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey 47.26% 8.47% 4.20% Howard Hughes 10.01% 4.50% 1.67%

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Howard Hughes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

