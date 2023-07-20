Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,209 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

