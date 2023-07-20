Financial Analysis: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) versus Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronext and CME Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Euronext alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronext N/A N/A N/A $0.91 78.45 CME Group $5.02 billion 13.36 $2.69 billion $7.87 23.68

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Euronext. CME Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronext N/A N/A N/A CME Group 55.99% 10.88% 1.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Euronext and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.0% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Euronext and CME Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronext 1 3 2 0 2.17 CME Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

Euronext presently has a consensus price target of $92.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. CME Group has a consensus price target of $209.30, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Euronext’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Euronext is more favorable than CME Group.

Summary

CME Group beats Euronext on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronext

(Get Free Report)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products. In addition, the company offers options contracts based on the blue-chip equities listed on Euronext; commodity derivatives, such as milling wheat futures contracts; and post-trade services, as well as distributes and sells real-time, historic, and reference data to data vendors, and financial institutions and individual investors. Further, it provides equity, debt, fund and ETF listing, corporate and investor, cash trading, foreign exchange trading, derivatives trading, fixed income trading, and power trading services. Additionally, the company offers technology solutions and services to exchanges, venue operators, and financial institutions; colocation, network and proximity services; and regulatory reporting services. The company was formerly known as Euronext Group N.V. and changed its name to Euronext N.V. in May 2014. Euronext N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.