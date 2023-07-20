Analyzing Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Rural Funds Group and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rural Funds Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gaming and Leisure Properties
|55.79%
|19.30%
|6.94%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
89.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rural Funds Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gaming and Leisure Properties
|$1.31 billion
|9.78
|$703.28 million
|$2.91
|16.80
Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rural Funds Group and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rural Funds Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Gaming and Leisure Properties
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.89
Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $56.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.
Summary
Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Rural Funds Group
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
