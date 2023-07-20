Contrasting easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) & Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares easyJet and Air China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get easyJet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio easyJet N/A N/A N/A $4.53 1.39 Air China N/A N/A N/A $0.20 3.71

easyJet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of easyJet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Air China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares easyJet and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets easyJet N/A N/A N/A Air China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for easyJet and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score easyJet 1 5 3 0 2.22 Air China 0 1 2 0 2.67

easyJet presently has a consensus price target of $516.43, indicating a potential upside of 8,082.34%. Given easyJet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe easyJet is more favorable than Air China.

Dividends

easyJet pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.6%. Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. easyJet pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air China pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About Air China

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.