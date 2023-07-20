Contrasting Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.27 $25.18 million N/A N/A OFG Bancorp $641.30 million 2.30 $166.24 million $3.64 8.51

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.9% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Republic First Bancorp and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Republic First Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 291.64%. OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A OFG Bancorp 25.93% 16.90% 1.74%

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

