Analyzing F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) and BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY)

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Free Report) and BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares F45 Training and BANDAI NAMCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F45 Training N/A N/A N/A BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F45 Training and BANDAI NAMCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F45 Training $134.02 million 0.41 -$182.71 million $0.16 3.60 BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A C$60.81 0.19

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BANDAI NAMCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F45 Training. BANDAI NAMCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F45 Training, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.7% of F45 Training shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.1% of F45 Training shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for F45 Training and BANDAI NAMCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F45 Training 0 5 0 0 2.00 BANDAI NAMCO 0 0 0 1 4.00

F45 Training currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 376.85%. Given F45 Training’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe F45 Training is more favorable than BANDAI NAMCO.

Summary

F45 Training beats BANDAI NAMCO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc. operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios. It has operations in the United States, South America, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Flyhalf Holdings Inc. and changed its name to F45 Training Holdings Inc. in March 2019. F45 Training Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing. The company plans, develops, and distributes network and PC content, home video games, internet-based online games, and other software and services; provides visual substrates, online distribution platforms, services for IP fans, after-sales services, indoor-use recreation products, and pre-owned amusement machines and products; plans, produces, and sells amusement machines; and plans and operates entertainment facilities. In addition, it provides animation, visual, and music content; artist discovery and development services; produces live events; plans and produces TV animation programs; and manages restaurants; and production and agency operations in sports entertainment. Further, the company is involved in the distribution, customs brokerage, product inspection, product manufacturing support, truck freight, industrial waste collection and transportation, logistics management, warehouse operations, and vehicle maintenance activities; procurement, import, and export of toys; and administration and management of copyrights and other rights. The company was formerly known as NAMCO BANDAI Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. in June 2014. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

