DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,824,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,269,000 after purchasing an additional 984,301 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

