DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 306,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 124,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

STWD opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

