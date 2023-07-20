Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $948.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

