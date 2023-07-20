DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $411,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 188.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,972,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.