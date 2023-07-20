DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,368 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

